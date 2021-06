93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Mabel ‘ Madea” Simmons is back! The character that was brought to life by producer and actor, Tyler Perry, will be returning to Netflix. Perry, shared the news on social media saying, “ We need to laugh. Too much is going on in the country.”

In 2019 Perry mentioned retiring the character after “A Madea Family Funeral.”

No date has been release for the upcoming Madea release.

