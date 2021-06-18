Diva’s Daily Dirt: Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class of 2022 Announced

In the new lis of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductees, 20 out of the 38 people total are people of color! The Walk Of Fame Selection Panel announced they would be honoring the following:

In the Motion Pictures category, the honorees include Salma Hayek, JamesHong, Michael B Jordan, Regina King, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson.

Within the Television category ,Bryon Allen, Holly Robinson-Peete, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson are receiving their stars! When it comes to the Recording category, Ashanti, The Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves, and the posthumous Nipsey Hussle are being honored.

LaLa Anthony Files For Divorce

La La and Carmelo Anthony are officially calling it quotes after 11 years of marriage. The couple share oben son, Kiyan, 14, and reportedly the divorce is amicable. The pair split initially back in 2017 after just seven years of marriage but seemed to have reconciled by late 2018. La La has now filed the official divorce paperwork but there are no other details at this time.

Now let’s talk rumors; because not too long after the divorce headlines came out rumors began to swirl around the blog sites that Carmelo had fathered newborn twins and that the alleged mother was posting receipts! OOP! This rumor has yet to be confirmed, we will keep you posted.

