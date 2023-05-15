Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More!

Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.
Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime
Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com
