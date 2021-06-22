So That’s What We’re Doing: EP 7 WE DID IT JOE!

CLOSE
Candiace and Leah discuss Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday and what that really means for black people in the United States. How many times is too many times to be cheated on? Would Candiace leave her husband if he cheated? The answer may not be what you think! The ladies had to get into the saints having a FIT about a christian couple twerking…AT THEIR WEDDING. Let’s just say the saint were fighting. Listen to the foolishness that is episode 7! Follow #STWWD on Instagram!
- Jordyn Woods Reveals She Feels ‘Oversexualized’ On The Internet
- Stylish Track Superstar Sha’Carri Richardson Wants The World To Know She’s ‘That Girl’
- Getty Images Launches Initiative To Digitize Historical HBCU Photos
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
More From KYSDC