Listen Live
Celebrity News

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

Published on October 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls Receives Billboard Music Award.

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

notorious b.i.g. Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Big Pun And Fat Joe Source:Getty

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

iHeartRadio Music Awards Source:Getty

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Kid 'N Play Source:Getty

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show Source:Getty

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

86th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement Source:Getty

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Captain American: Civil War' Cast & Filmmakers Joined By The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Cast At The Atlanta Screening At The Fox Theatre Source:Getty

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

'Hell Or High Water' - Gala Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

DC Council Special Election Ward 8 Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Coldplay screengrab 2 Source:Getty

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

WWE Live 2014 - Frankfurt Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Back To The Future 30th Anniversary Celebration Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

'When I Live My Life Over Again' Premiere - 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

BIANCA: How BIA’s Afro-Latina Roots Helped Shape Her Sound

Hip-Hop Wired
More From KYSDC
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close