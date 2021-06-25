Get The Inside Scoop To 2021 BET Awards With Host Taraji P. Henson + Wale

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready, for the cultures biggest night, its all going down Sunday June 27, 2021 at 8 pm EST!

Some of your favorite artist will be performing like:

Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody and Roddy Rich.

Let just say its going to be super lit ! You definitely don’t want to miss this epic event especially since Taraji P Henson will serve as the host.

See the full list of nominees below

https://www.bet.com/music/2021/06/24/bet-awards-2021-day-start-time-how-to-watch.html

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva even had a chance to catch up with Wale and Taraji P. Henson to get the inside scoop on all things BET Awards 2021.

Check out the full interview below:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA