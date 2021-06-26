Sean Kingston Tells ‘Lip Service’ That He Has 10 Girls In Rotation, Doesn’t Use Protection With Any Of Them

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yup you remember him, Mr. “Beautiful Girls” Sean Kingston hasn’t really made headlines since that hit back in 2009 but after his recent appearance on Lip Service with our girl Lore’l of The Morning Hustle, Angela Yee and GiGi, people are looking at him very differently.

Sean Kingston opened up about his relationships past and present, sharing with the ladies that he doesn’t cheat but keeps 10 girls in rotation, “That’s not bad though, these girls known me for 2-3 years.” As he continues his confession begins to draw strong parallels to Nick Cannon, who welcomed three children within the past 12 months, and is currently expecting his 7th child. Kingston shares that he also doesn’t use protection with any of his 10 girls. Is he on the same mindset as Nick, who said in a throwback Howard Stern interview; “Why wear condoms?! I might not be here tomorrow.”

See his full interview on Lip Service below…

