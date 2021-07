93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Before his Verzuz TV – Soulja Boy talks Limewire, upcoming music, and all the things he’s ‘first’ at with Little Bacon Bear

Follow them!

@littlebaconbear

@Soulja Boy

littlebaconbear.com

Stream ‘She Make It Clap’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: