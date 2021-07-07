Missy Elliott Directed The City Girls’ ‘Twerkulator’ Video And It’s A Total Vibe

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s rare the City Girls have a fashion miss. The Miami duo released the Missy Elliott-directed visuals for their infectious song Twerkulator and a stand-out scene features JT and Caresha stunting in pink MCM drip from head to toe. Styled by Misa Hylton and choreographed by Sean Bankhead with Creative Direction by Derek Blanks, Twerkulator is a whole vibe.

As the director for five of her own music videos, Missy Elliott is no stranger to poppin’ visuals and hype choreography. This time, she’s behind the camera, lending her creative genius to the hot girl summer ambassadors.

“The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk-City and you don’t have much time,” Missy announces over the viral track that has spawned challenges across Tik Tok and Instagram.

Because Missy is known to give us a fashion moment, one of our favorite scenes is when JT and Caresha serve us pink panther realness while drenched in MCM.

In another scene, the City Girls are the hour and minute hand on a gold watch that pays nod to their Icon Swim collection.

Missy took to Instagram to thank the City Girls for allowed her to be apart of their creation and giving it all they had during hours of rehearsal.

Twerkulator, which samples the iconic house track “Percolator,” made its debut at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 19 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The City Girls recently performed Twerkulator on the 2021 BET Awards.

