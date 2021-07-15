Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 15 [APPLY HERE]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Married At First aka MAFS has become one of the wildest relationship series on television. Since the show’s first season in the United States in 2014, there have been many success stories along with many heartbreaks. The show has helped singles find love in many cities across the country including; New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philly, Charlotte, Dallas, New Orleans, D.C. and currently Houston. Season 14 of the show is heading back to Boston and it was just announced that casting for season 15 in San Diego, California is now open.

This modern twist on arranged marriages franchise originated in Denmark and quickly caught fire in the U.S. as well as many other counties around the world. The show is now airing in Australia, England, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, Finland, France, Poland, Portugal, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa, Slovakia, Sweden, The Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, and Hungary.

I’m sure we all remember when MAFS took a visit to D.C. (cast pictured above), with the volcanic relationship between Taylor & Brandon, liar liar pants on fire Michael and I’ll find any excuse to leave but still act like the nice guy, Zach. But look, those antics couldn’t even top this past season’s shenanigans. Atlanta was definitely out of control with couples like Chris and Paige as well as Jacob and Haley. If you didn’t watch season 12, you can get a recap on bossip here. Despite the constant drama in those relationships, 3 marriages survived the Atlanta season; Briana & Vincent, Clara & Ryan as well as Virginia & Erik. To keep up with all of the successful couples from all 12 seasons of MAFS as their lives and families grow, you can watch Married At First Sight Couples Cam on Lifetime.

Casting for season 14 in Boston has just wrapped and now season 15 casting in San Diego, California has opened. If you’re planning to move to San Diego or if you know someone in the San Diego area that is looking for love let them know that this may be their opportunity! Click the link below to apply.

Don’t miss new episodes of SEASON 13 in Houston airing Wednesday nights on Lifetime.

