Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsCelebrity Kids

Surprise! DaniLeigh Reveals She’s Pregnant But Everyone Already Knew

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Latin Billboard Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Congrats to DaniLeigh! After a break from social media and photos of her pregnant belly surfaced she has officially shared that she has a little one on the way! Posting a photo collage by a waterfall in the Dominican Republic on Instagram with her caption reading, “As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Unlike Beyoncé or Cardi B‘s big pregnancy reveals, DaniLeigh’s wasn’t giving the same shock factor. Below are some of the unsurprising reactions to this announcement:

RELATED: DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her And DaBaby, Baby Momma And Single Twitter Puts Salt In The Game

RELATED: Sounds About Light: DaniLeigh Comments On “Yellow Bone” Song, Twitter Drags Her By Box Braids

RELATED: DaniLeigh Servin Looks In The House [Photos]

Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts To News That DaBaby & DaniLeigh Have Broken Up
15 photos

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close