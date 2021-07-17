Rap Legend Biz Markie Passes Away at Age 57

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

On July 16, 2021, news reports revealed that rap legend, Biz Markie, passed away at the age of 57.

His manager confirmed the news, but did not specify the cause of death or where Biz Markie died. The rapper was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in his early 40s, but it’s unclear if that had any effect on his passing. Several celebrities, including Will Smith and LL Cool J, took to their Instagram pages to send condolences to Biz Markie’s family and tell stories of how he changed their lives and influenced their careers.

Biz Markie was affectionately referred to ass the Clown Prince of Hip Hop because of his goofy demeanor and silly lyrics, but his rapping skills were always undeniable. He became a pop sensation when his song Just a Friend reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was later sampled by R&B singer Mario.

Biz Markie won’t be forgotten and his legacy will forever live on!

Written By: Chey Parker

