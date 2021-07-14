93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jojo Pada is the Founder and President of Ignition PR, a premier Gospel/ faith-based PR, and Marketing company. Pada is an industry veteran with over 25 years of entertainment PR experience. Pada spent 13 years learning, dominating, and crafting press campaigns in the Gospel industry as the former VP of Publicity at Light Records and Sr. Director of Publicity at Verity Records. Over the years she has worked with several artists such as Mary Mary, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Brian Courtney Wilson, Hezekiah Walker, Commissioned, Daryl Coley, Dawkins & Dawkins, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Smokie Norful, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William McDowell, Mint Condition and a host of others. She carries a wealth of practical experience and an acute awareness of the Gospel/faith-based marketplace.

