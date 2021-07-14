93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tastemaker. Club King. Party Rocker. Influencer. Master of Mixes.

Before he was any of these things, DJ J-QUE was destined to be an entertainer.

Starting from humble beginnings as a college DJ in his hometown of Bryan/College Station, TX, DJ J-QUE now holds rank as Air Personality, Mixer, and Assistant Program Director (APD) at Houston’s 97.9 The Box (KBXX)

J-Que ‘The Pimperelli” shared his talents with the world as a Co-Host/DJ on The Mad Hatta Morning. He has since been promoted to the PM Drive, as one half of the “A G & A Pimp” afternoon show, along with G Man as his Co-Host, which can be heard every day from 2pm-7pm.

Reaching an audience of 1.6 million listeners daily, his unique delivery, quick wit, and unadulterated take on occurrences have attracted a loyal fan base of men and women alike to 97.9 the Box. “Solidifying his reputation as the man…”

When it comes to giving the people exactly what they want, J-QUE has undisputedly become the official go-to guy for hot happenings in and around the city. J-Que also showcases his award-winning DJ skills with his daily Happy Hour 5pm mix show.

J-QUE’s branding skills have led him to brand successful products such as Ciroc, Hennessey, New Amsterdam, Avion Tequila, Apple, 1-800-Car-Wreck, Uvalle Law Firm, Ford, SWAC. On the club scene, J-QUE dominates, giving infinite energy as a celebrated mixer at parties and celebrity events. In Houston, J-QUE mixes at the hottest spots in the city and some biggest names in entertainment look to J-QUE to host and DJ various events. “He has been spotted across the nation, taking parties to the next level, as well as connecting with major industry hitters such as…” Beyonce, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Drake, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Jamie Foxx, Rick Ross and others. DJ J-QUE specializes in Hip-Hop, R&B and Electric Dance Music. In 2015 J-QUE became a member of the legendary Dj crew The Heavy Hitters. J-Que is also signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit DJ Division as Ambassador for Houston promoting 50’s Champagne & cognac and was part of the cast of BET’s 50 Central TV Series.

J-QUE can be found entertaining the masses on the following social media networks: TWITTER, FACEBOOK, SNAPCHAT, & IG: @DJJQUE

Also On 93.9 WKYS: