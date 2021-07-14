93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There are some consistencies in the life of Neily Dickerson and some of those are her dedication to accomplishing, risk-taking prowess, creativity, and ability to build and lead a strong and unified team.

Dickerson has a knack for getting artists and projects prominent exposure and she’s tenacious in her work. A connector who knows how to successfully blend mainstream & faith-based entertainment & media, Neily has had the opportunity to work with the who’s who of artists and the most eminent labels, networks, and production companies in “the industry.”

As Vice President of Gospo Centric, she played a vital role in launching the careers of Kirk Franklin, Kurt Carr, God’s Property, and several others. In ’97 Dickerson stepped out on her own and started the ND co., independent marketing, and promotions company with a duo meaning – the Neily Dickerson company as well as the iNDependent company. Within a week of starting the company, she acquired her first deal – Karen Clark Sheard’s highly – anticipated solo release, ‘Finally Karen’, and the projects kept coming. She developed campaigns for; The Williams Brothers’ – “Still Standing,” Be Be Winans’ solo debut, the sophomore solo release from Ce Ce Winans, and the Inspiration Soundtrack for – “The Prince of Egypt.” The ND co. also promoted Kim Burrell’s ‘Everlasting Life’, Donald Lawrence, and the Tri-City Singers, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Yolanda Adams’ ‘Mountain High, Valley Low,’ and every project thereafter.

In 2001, she developed Church Howse Music, and her first release received 2 Stellar awards. In 2009 she was asked to develop a marketing plan for Sunday Best. The marketing opportunity evolved into talent producer and she eventually became a producer on one of the shows that continues to make an impact on the evolution of the Gospel industry.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: