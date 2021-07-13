R&B’s Not Dead

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moderator

Vic Jagger

Born and raised in Washington, DC, Vic Jagger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts with a concentration in TV Production from the University of the District of Columbia. She began her radio career as an intern in 2002 with the nationally syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show, and within a year, was hired as Assistant Producer and part-time Personality.

In 2008, Vic Jagger became a full-time on-air talent with the morning show; creating popular character voices, parodies and giving her subjective opinions on trending topics and national headlines. Vic Jagger’s ambition has garnered her much success over the years; being named program & music director for Russ Parr’s syndicated weekend countdown show “On the Air”, numerous appearances on “NewsOne Now w/ Roland Martin”, as well as “The Vic Jagger Show” which aired Sundays on sister-station WYKS 93.9.

After a 3-year hiatus from full-time radio, Vic Jagger rejoined The Russ Parr Morning Show as they made the switch to MAJIC. Within 9 months, Vic Jagger joined the MAJIC line-up with her own show, “VJ In The Midday”, which airs weekdays from 10 am-3 pm. ‘“Hello, Hello, HELLO!!!!” Known for ‘getting you thru the work day’, Vic Jagger has maintained the top spot for middays in the DMV as she provides the Midday Buzz, Grown Folk Convo, and the Happy Hour Mix. Her laugh and good energy are infectious and she enjoys spreading LOVE across the DMV with her midday check-ins. She has interviewed tons of celebs including Taraji P. Henson, John Legend, Tamia, Snoop Dogg, Maxwell, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, BBD, Lalah Hathaway, Tamar Braxton, Angie Stone, Vivica Fox, Nene Leakes, Raheem DeVaughn, Rare Essence, and more.

Vic Jagger has hosted major concerts and events including the RBRM Tour, Donnie Simpson’s 40th Anniversary, DC Lottery, and more. In 2017, Vic Jagger held a toiletry drive with her “Labor of Love Benefit Boxes” to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. In addition to radio, Vic Jagger teamed up with NBC 4 Washington to host a weekly segment, “The Tuesday Trend”, with Leon Harris from 2017-18. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Vic Jagger continues to represent her hometown and can be heard weekdays with the Russ Parr Morning Show from 6-10 am and Middays 10a-3p for “VJ In The Midday”.

Panelists Include

Johnny Gill

There is one undeniable fact about Johnny Gill’s Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum career. The singer/songwriter/producer sure knows how to rub music fans the right way.

Gill further fortifies that inimitable legacy with his latest release, Game Changer II (J Skillz Records/Kalvary). Like its predecessor, 2014’s Game Changer, Gill’s eighth solo studio album arrives packed with an avalanche of hits. In fact, the singer has already claimed an R&B No. 1 with the set’s lead single “Soul of a Woman.” Inspired by Gill’s mother Annie Mae, the song praises the power of women—which is exquisitely captured in its accompanying video co-starring Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish.

GC II’s second single, which went top ten on the charts, is: “Perfect.” Extolling the virtues of natural beauty, strength, and intellect, the sultry ballad reunites Gill with his New Edition bandmate Ralph Tresvant. But ballads weren’t the only thing on Gill’s mind while recording this project.

The 11-track set boasts several up-tempo, genre-bending tracks such as the Latin-spiced “Fiesta” featuring icons Carlos Santana and Sheila E., the reggae-tinged love song “Only One” and “That’s My Baby,” a sumptuous tribute to one of Gill’s biggest heroes, Luther Vandross. Rounding out the guest cameos is After 7 lead singer Kevon Edmonds on “Home.” And on “So Hard,” Gill teams up again with legendary producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the masterminds behind his 1990 breakthrough hit “Rub You the Right Way.” (Gill shares the creative inspiration behind each GC II selection, including three bonus tracks, following the bio.)

“I wanted to focus on including more tempo because I haven’t recorded those kinds of songs in a while,” says Gill of recruiting Jam & Lewis, Gregg Pagani, and Elvis “Blac Elvis” Williams, among other producers. “I like to party as well. So they came up with nice tempo records that allowed me to be Johnny without compromising who I am.”

As the formidable next chapter in Gill’s career, Game Changer II underscores once more why he is a long-distance legacy artist with a brand that’s ever-evolving. The new album builds on the career renaissance that predecessor Game Changer ushered in five years ago. That project detonated five R&B hit singles, including the No. 1 “This One’s for Me and You.”

In fact, in every arena that he has entered, the volcanic-voiced Gill has been a game-changer. Discovered at 16 years old, he released two albums through Atlantic Records. He next joined now-iconic boy band New Edition, helping them segue melodically from novelty to longevity on timeless classics such as “If It Isn’t Love” and “Can You Stand the Rain.” As a linchpin of legendary Motown Records’ ‘90s comeback roster, Gill exploded as a solo artist with an indelible one-two punch from producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (“Rub You the Right Way”) and L.A. Reid & Babyface (“My, My, My”). Alongside Gerald Levert and Keith Sweat, Gill established L.S.G., the powerful R&B supergroup behind the sexy smash “My Body.” He also formed another supergroup, Heads of State, with New Edition peers Bobby Brown and Tresvant.

After a 15-year solo hiatus, Gill made a stunning return to the game with 2011’s Still Winning. The set peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the magazine’s R&B album chart. Then came the pivotal Game Changer on Gill’s own record label J Skillz.

That move also signaled another phase in Gill’s multi-faceted career: entrepreneur. With GC and GC II now under his belt, Gill has signed Tresvant to the J Skillz roster. The pair are working on Tresvant’s first solo album since 2006. “We’ve got some great stuff coming beyond the ‘Perfect’ single,” says Gill of the album, which will be released this year.

The pair have just teamed up again for Ralph Tresvant’s new single, “All Mine”, on Ralph’s solo project. After their partnership resulted in the 2019 hit “Perfect”; why mess with perfection? This time with Ralph taking the lead of course. With production again from Gregg Pagani, “All Mine” is as cool and comfortable as any song ever recorded by either artist.

Following Johnny’s involvement in the 2017 television ratings bonanza The New Edition Story, Gill recently completed filming a role in Spinning Gold. In the forthcoming biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Gill plays Clarence Burke Jr. who was the lead singer of the Five Stairsteps (top 40 hit “O-o-h Child”).

A fervent believer in giving back, Gill is a longtime supporter of the L.A. Speech & Language Therapy Center, which provides treatment and services for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other diagnoses. ““Music is so universal and can be so healing to our souls,” says Gill. “I love watching these children work through their problems, evolve and do things no one ever dreamed they could.”

With his ongoing projects and a wish list that includes recording a Christmas album and a covers album of R&B classics by Vandross, Al Green and more (“All the greats I grew up listening to,” says Gill), the singer clearly isn’t planning to step out of the game just yet. Ask the secret behind his career longevity, Gill laughs and says, “If I knew what the secret was, I’d bottle it up and sell it. All I can say is I still have a passion for music. And there’s still a platform out here for me to express myself and inspire people in a world that still needs a lot of work.”

Whatever Johnny Gill has coming next, fans can rest assured of one thing. He never just plays the game. He changes it … every time.

Follow Johnny Gill:

Instagram: @realjohnnygill22

Facebook: Johnny Gill

Twitter: @JohnnyGill

Raheen DeVaughn

Although some have compared his smooth vocals to the likes of music legends such as D’Angelo and Donny Hathaway, all while having the swag of a modern-day Marvin Gaye, Raheem DeVaughn has carved out his own place amongst R&B royalty as the “Love King” of the Neo-Soul universe. Raheem’s impressive career has been a living testimony to the benefits of dedication and commitment. Now entering his third decade at the top of the industry, Raheem’s raw talent has led his loyal fan base on an incredible musical journey ever since his soulful voice found the ears of the masses on his debut album, The Love Experience in 2005. So much for a sophomore slump – DeVaughn followed up the initial success of his debut album by topping it with his second project, Love Behind the Melody in 2008. The album, which featured classic hits such as the Grammy nominated “Woman” and “Customer” was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year and launched Raheem into superstardom – reaching number one on the Top 10 R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart and peaking at number 5 on the US Billboard 200 chart. In addition to the amazing response, Love Behind the Melody yielded two BET Award wins and two Grammy nominations. Since then, the self-proclaimed “R&B hippie neo-soul Rockstar” has produced other gold standard albums, including the critically acclaimed release titled The Love & War Masterpiece in 2010, which earned a Grammy Nomination for Best R&B Album in 2011. Following the release, Raheem decided to become an independent artist. In 2013, he released, A Place Called Loveland, that garnered notable singles, “Love Connection” and “Maker of Love” in collaboration with Boney James. In 2015, Raheem returned with the well-received Love Sex Passion album. The album featured fan favorites and chart-topping singles such as “Queen,” “Temperatures Rising,” and “All I Know (My Heart).” Still going stronger than ever, the gifted singer/songwriter has been in high demand – releasing his sixth and seventh studio albums, respectively, Decade of a Love King, in October 2018 and The Love Reunion, nine months later – each featuring their own smash Billboard hit singles “Don’t Come Easy” and “Just Right,” (Top 5 and Top 10, respectively). Both records gave Raheem’s fans more of his vintage, smooth sound while providing a new collection of timeless, sexy bedroom anthems for couples everywhere. In addition, due to the triumphs of the albums and their smash hit singles, Raheem DeVaughn landed at #7 on the Top 10 Most Played Urban AC Artists for 2019, ranking as the #1 male Independent Urban AC Artist of The Year, according to Mediabase. He was also nominated for Outstanding Male Artist at the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019. The current state of civil and social unrest during the middle of a global pandemic has inspired Raheem to respond. He has always shared the sentiment that music must reflect the times. Therefore, he has collaborated with the notable producer collective known as The Colleagues to present his 8th Studio Release titled, What A Time to Be In Love. The lead single titled, “Marvin Used to Say,” honors the vision of one of his musical influences and those fighting for social equality. Raheem ignites 2021 with another steamy bedroom anthem called “Mr. Midnight”. Raheem is a man of action and of the people. He recognizes the need to reflect on the change he wants to see. Raheem has become world renowned for his philanthropy efforts as much as his work behind the mic. While today’s social climate has just now begun to influence some to get involved with promoting change, Raheem’s charity work has been serving as an instrument of hope and empowerment for years. In 2011, the District Of Columbia recognized and awarded Raheem DeVaughn the Key To The City for his commitment to service. In 2014, he founded The Love Life Foundation – a foundation dedicated to improving lives through social, educational, and wellness development. Within, as well as outside of Love Life, Raheem believes in and fights for causes dealing with issues related to women’s rights, domestic violence prevention, education, and HIV/AIDS awareness in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) among others. Raheem and The Love Life Foundation sprang into action during the global COVID-19 pandemic by feeding first responders throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition, he collaborated with legendary rappers, Darryl McDaniels aka DMC of Run DMC, and Doug E. Fresh on a song appropriately titled, “Behind The Mask” as part of the Hip Hop Public Health initiative to encourage the use of masks to stop the spread of the pandemic. Undeniable talent. Selfless Service. Unconditional Love. Like love, Raheem believes that music is a vibration to elevate the consciousness of the listener. As he operates from a place of authenticity, Raheem is and will continue to be an inspiration to people across the globe. Chucky Thompson

