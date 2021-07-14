93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

She is a CreatHER, ProduceHER, Power PlayHER & MastHERmind in her industry, but the best part of “her” is becoming a MothHER. Celebrity Publicist & Brand Architect, Kita Williams was first seen by millions every week along with her business partner Monique Jackson on the popular VH1 Reality Show “The T.O. Show,” featuring Hall of Fame, NFL Client, Terrell Owens. The dynamic duo made TV history by being the FIRST women of color to create, executive produce, and star-in a Doc-Reality Series. Prior to her reality TV popularity, Williams worked at Def Jam Music Group as Director of Publicity, with a roster that included (Jay Z, Kanye West, Rhianna, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Ashanti, Method Man, Redman, DMX, Neyo) to name a few. Kita now owns and operates her own Multi-media company called Grey Heart Creative, that has worked with a collaborative of Brands & Celebrities to help them mold and shape their platforms, ranging from (Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash, Grammy Award-Winning stars Brandy, Chris Brown, MAJOR, legendary group New Edition & Johnny Gill, & even a member from the music’s royal family, “The Jacksons” T.J Jackson) her network clients have included (BET, WE-TV, ESPN, TV One, and Oprah’s OWN Network.)

One of her new ventures that she created with her brand partner, Jeanette Polynice, is “Authentically HER,” which is a platform of purpose to help women pivot and shift to becoming the “HER” that

Additionally, Williams can be seen on Season 5 of “Black Love” on the OWN Network. However, the most fulfilling piece is her family and she has a 5-year-old son, Greysun with the love of her life Joe Hardy and they reside in Los Angeles, CA.

