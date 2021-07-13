Spreading Gospel To The Masses

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moderator

Ron Thompson, Program Director, Praise 104.1, MySpirit 1340am, WOL News Talk 1450.95.9

Ron Thompson’s radio career began in his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut. In 1979, he started working as a News Reporter for WNHC after attending Southern Connecticut State University. Ron worked for several news organizations as a reporter for WELI, WSFB, National Black Network, and American Urban Radio Networks. Ron moved to Washington, D.C. in 1987 where he worked as a substitute news anchor and talk show host for WOL. Ron was voted Programming Person of the Year for Radio One DC in 1989. In 1990, he moved to air personality for WMMJ.

Ron was appointed Assistant Program Director of WMMJ from 1996-99. Ron assumed programming responsibilities in 1999 for WOL and WYCB, where he currently remains in addition to music director duties for WPRS. In 2015 Ron won a Marconi for major market gospel station of the year; Stellar award for Gospel station of the Year and Gospel Music Association station of the year. Accomplishments include raising $40,000 to assist the Hurricane Flood victims of Princeville, Tarboro, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina; instrumental in the launch of WPRS, a 24-hour FM inspiration station, and initiated, coordinated and implemented a plan to house a Radio One studio to broadcast from inside the U.S. Capitol. Ron is married and has three children.

Panelists Include

Neily Dickerson

There are some consistencies in the life of Neily Dickerson and some of those are her dedication to accomplishing, risk-taking prowess, creativity, and ability to build and lead a strong and unified team.

Dickerson has a knack for getting artists and projects prominent exposure and she’s tenacious in her work. A connector who knows how to successfully blend mainstream & faith-based entertainment & media, Neily has had the opportunity to work with the who’s who of artists and the most eminent labels, networks, and production companies in “the industry.”

As Vice President of Gospo Centric, she played a vital role in launching the careers of Kirk Franklin, Kurt Carr, God’s Property, and several others. In ’97 Dickerson stepped out on her own and started the ND co., independent marketing, and promotions company with a duo meaning – the Neily Dickerson company as well as the iNDependent company. Within a week of starting the company, she acquired her first deal – Karen Clark Sheard’s highly – anticipated solo release, ‘Finally Karen’, and the projects kept coming. She developed campaigns for; The Williams Brothers’ – “Still Standing,” Be Be Winans’ solo debut, the sophomore solo release from Ce Ce Winans, and the Inspiration Soundtrack for – “The Prince of Egypt.” The ND co. also promoted Kim Burrell’s ‘Everlasting Life’, Donald Lawrence, and the Tri-City Singers, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Yolanda Adams’ ‘Mountain High, Valley Low,’ and every project thereafter.

In 2001, she developed Church Howse Music, and her first release received 2 Stellar awards. In 2009 she was asked to develop a marketing plan for Sunday Best. The marketing opportunity evolved into talent producer and she eventually became a producer on one of the shows that continues to make an impact on the evolution of the Gospel industry.

JoJo Pada

Jojo Pada is the Founder and President of Ignition PR, a premier Gospel/ faith-based PR, and Marketing company. Pada is an industry veteran with over 25 years of entertainment PR experience. Pada spent 13 years learning, dominating, and crafting press campaigns in the Gospel industry as the former VP of Publicity at Light Records and Sr. Director of Publicity at Verity Records. Over the years she has worked with several artists such as Mary Mary, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Brian Courtney Wilson, Hezekiah Walker, Commissioned, Daryl Coley, Dawkins & Dawkins, Richard Smallwood, VaShawn Mitchell, Smokie Norful, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William McDowell, Mint Condition and a host of others. She carries a wealth of practical experience and an acute awareness of the Gospel/faith-based marketplace.

Before finding her place as a critical player in gospel music, Pada worked for the Motown Cafe theme restaurant chain, where she honed her skills and made necessary connections within the entertainment industry and at major media outlets. She was responsible for all celebrity-related events at the chain’s flagship location in New York City. She contributed heavily to the star-filled gala openings in Las Vegas and Orlando, FL.

She began her career at the prestigious Terrie Williams Agency immediately after she graduated from the University of Southern California in 1994, where she started as an intern for Ms. Williams. Pada stayed on to eventually move into an Account Executive position where she managed the press campaigns for the NBA Players Association; American Legacy Magazine; Emmis Broadcasting; Discovery Network and Essence Magazine & the Essence Music Festival. Her time at The Terrie Williams Agency proved extremely useful as she continues to use fundamental lessons learned during her tenure.

Pada was honored by the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music & Entertainment in 2007, receiving the Record Label Executive of the Year Award for her contributions at both Light & Verity Records. Ignition PR has become the preeminent PR firm in faith-based entertainment, having led aggressive press and marketing campaigns for leading independent Gospel labels and artists. Root Magazine named her in 2012 and 2013 as one of the Top 20 Power Players in Gospel music. In The Stellar Women of Gospel Awards honored Pada in 2013 at the inaugural awards ceremony.

In recent years, Ignition PR expanded to a full-service PR company that includes music, authors, television, and film projects. Pada has contributed to Number 1 albums from Anthony Brown, VaShawn Mitchell, Mary Mary, William McDowell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton & New Breed, and many more. Pada was integral in the launch of the successful solo project for 5x Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell, as well as the effective campaign for Campbell’s debut and celebrated book, “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty.” Ignition PR also crafted successful church-focused initiative campaigns for WEtv and GSN, as well as the marketing campaign for the 2013 theatrical film release “I’m In Love With A Church Girl,” and the 2016 theater release of “Covered: Alive In Asia.”

Pada strives to continue the expansion and growth of Ignition PR in the new decade with TV and live event production projects.

