Naomi Osaka Lit The Olympic Cauldron At The Tokyo Opening Ceremony With Braids That Repped Her Country

Although we don’t need more reasons to love Naomi Osaka, she just gave us another one. The 23-year-old tennis champion lit the Olympic Cauldron at the opening ceremony in Tokyo last night with statement hair. She stood proudly as she performed her ceremonial duty, while sporting red and white braids that matched her country’s flag.

Naomi, who competes for Japan in the 2021 Olympics, posted the pictures from the epic moment to her Instagram account. Her fans were not only excited about the honor, they were also moved by her hairdo. One Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations! Good luck! Love the braids, taking both of your heritages to the podium. So proud of you!” Another Instagram user wrote, “Love the hair choice too! Nothing she does is by mistake!”

While fans were raving about Naomi’s accomplishment and her powerful hairstyle, the phenom herself was in awe. She professed that this opportunity is such an epic moment in her life. “Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life,” wrote Naomi.

She then posted the video of her lighting the Olympic Cauldron, giving her user a closer look at her creative braids, with the caption, “still trying to wrap my head around what just happened, crazy.”

Naomi will be competing against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the 2021 Olympics. This will be her first competition in two months since she took a break from the spotlight due to prioritizing her mental health.

Naomi is nothing short of a fierce woman. We love how she is making moves and statements and doing them both in a fearless manner. We are rooting for this phenomenal woman. May she go far and take home the gold!

