3 P.G. County Natives Compete in 2020 Olympic Games

There are dozens of athletes from the D.C. area competing in this year’s 2020 Olympic Games, but three are natives of Prince George’s County.

Meet Francis Tiafoe, a 23-year-old tennis player who turned pro in 2015 at the age of 16. He was born in Hyattsville, Maryland to immigrant parents from Sierra Leonne. Before he turned pro, Francis was ranked as high as No. 2 overall in the International Tennis Federation’s world junior rankings and has appeared in 21 Grand Slam tournaments since he first appeared in the 2015 French Open. He will play against Kwon Soon-woo on Saturday, July 24 at 10 PM EST.

Kevin Durant is playing in his third Olympic Games this year, as Team USA opens the basketball tournament on Sunday, July 25. Jerami Grant will play as well.

A pep rally was held on Friday in College Park to celebrate the three Olympians. Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant’s mother, and former NFL player Kyle Arrington were in attendance, along with other local celebrities and prominent figures.

Written By: Chey Parker

