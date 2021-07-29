Report: The Lakers and Wizards Are Engaged In Trade Talks On Russell Westbrook

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As the NBA draft begun Thursday night, news broke from Shams and Woj that the Lakers and Wizards are discussing a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Westbrook. The Lakers’ No. 22 pick in the Draft could be in play, too.

Westbrook who is a California native has been a part of a few NBA teams from OKC to the Rockets and now The Wizards. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and earned the NBA MVP Award for the 2015-2016 and 2016–17 seasons. He has also led the league in scoring in 2014–15 and 2016–17, and he’s the all-time leader in triple-doubles in the league.

The Wizards have recently named Wes Unseld Jr. as the new head coach so if this trade happens, Westbrook will not have the opportunity to work with him. Westbrook’s 1 season with The Washington Wizards was coached by his 1st NBA coach and long time friend Scott Brooks. Now it looks like he may be returning home. This story is developing. More details to come.

