Aladdin and Deja Perez cover the Tunnel Vision Celebrity Basketaball Classic a give back initiative that raised money for the Breonna Taylor Foundation. Watch as Aladdin and Deja had the honor of interviewing the first cousin of Breonna Taylor, Tawanna Ford. Watch this powerful interview on the latest episode of Run That Back.

