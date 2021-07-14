93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Husband, Father, Singer, Actor and Philanthropist, Q Parker has garnered many accolades since entering the music industry in 1996 including a Grammy award, an MTV Video Music Award, two multi-platinum albums, one platinum album and two gold albums. A winner of 6 ASCAP awards, Q is an accomplished songwriter that has worked with a variety of chart-topping talent including Keyshia Cole, Pink, Faith Evans, P. Diddy, Mase, Notorious B.I.G., Mario Winans, New Edition, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Algebra Blessett and more.

As a proud parent and supporter of charitable causes, Q has lent his name, time and resources to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta and St Jude Hospital to name a few. His foundation, the Q Parker Legacy Foundation (QPLF) has mission of using family engagement and social empowerment to strengthen families throughout the City of Atlanta to generate stronger communities; a stronger City; stronger foundations for greater good. QPLF envisions a society that values strong family engagement and social empowerment as the foundation for shaping better cities that lead to safer environments, where socioeconomic development and unity thrives.