How about this for wildn out? Nick Cannon did a remix to the 1998, No Limit Soldier, Silkk Shocker’s smash hit “It Ain’t My Fault” recently in an interview when the subject of why he has seven kids by different girlfriends/mothers.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh It ain’t my fault (Did I do that) It ain’t my fault ♫

According to Nick Cannon his multiple fertilizations isn’t his fault but an act of rebelling against ‘The Man’ ie “Eurocentric” :

“That’s a Eurocentric concept … the idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” “The idea that a man should have one woman,” “We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.” “Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child, “It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”

Nick Cannon also believes that monogamy is rooted in the European history of marriage.

“If we’re really talking about how we co-exist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together,”

So in a long nut shell him having 7 babies with no wives is not his fault.

Nick Cannon had his twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Miss Guam 2014 pageant winner Brittany Bel, twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa and son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

What are your thoughts on Nick Cannon’s ideology of having baby mama’s opposed to marriage with a family?

Take a look at the full interview in the video below.

Nick Cannon Says 7 Babies By Different Baby Mama’s Is Not His Fault was originally published on wzakcleveland.com