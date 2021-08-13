Maryland School Districts Experiencing Bus Driver Shortage

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The start of the school year is weeks away and some school districts are reporting a bus driver shortage.

“It’s real hard to find bus drivers right now,” said Robbin Marshall, with Baltimore City Public Schools. “We know that there’s going to be issues transporting kids if we don’t get these positions filled.”

School districts said it’s not uncommon to be short on bus drivers, but the COVID-19 pandemic exasperated that problem.

“Bus drivers who are seasonal saw employment elsewhere,” said Bob Mosier, an Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman.

But, districts and contractors are getting creative. First Student is offering drivers a $3,000 signing bonus.

“People love meeting students and they are the first face that a student will see in the morning and the last face they will see in the afternoon,” said Kenny West, assistant director of transportation operations for Baltimore County Public Schools.

However, until districts come up with a plan, they’re asking parents to be patient and prepared.

