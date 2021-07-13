93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ron Thompson’s radio career began in his hometown of New Haven, Connecticut. In 1979, he started working as a News Reporter for WNHC after attending Southern Connecticut State University. Ron worked for several news organizations as a reporter for WELI, WSFB, National Black Network, and American Urban Radio Networks. Ron moved to Washington, D.C. in 1987 where he worked as a substitute news anchor and talk show host for WOL. Ron was voted Programming Person of the Year for Radio One DC in 1989. In 1990, he moved to air personality for WMMJ.

Ron was appointed Assistant Program Director of WMMJ from 1996-99. Ron assumed programming responsibilities in 1999 for WOL and WYCB, where he currently remains in addition to music director duties for WPRS. In 2015 Ron won a Marconi for major market gospel station of the year; Stellar award for Gospel station of the Year and Gospel Music Association station of the year. Accomplishments include raising $40,000 to assist the Hurricane Flood victims of Princeville, Tarboro, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina; instrumental in the launch of WPRS, a 24-hour FM inspiration station, and initiated, coordinated and implemented a plan to house a Radio One studio to broadcast from inside the U.S. Capitol. Ron is married and has three children.

