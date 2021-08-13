SNKRS App Hands Out Major Ls With Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott x Fragment Release

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If you missed out on Nike’s SNKRS drop, you’re not alone.

Exclusive kicks drop on the app weekly, with tons of sneakerheads taking major Ls, and this time around, it was for the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 low. This pair is different from previous releases. Scott takes advantage of the often neglected Jordan 1 low model and puts some Cactus Jack flair on them to send the sneaker community into a frenzy. The swoosh is flipped once again, with sail laces paired with an aged sole and military blue for a pop of color.

Scott didn’t tackle this design alone; the head honcho at Fragment Design also had some input, whose logo can be seen embossed on the right sneaker’s heel.

“It’s the rare sneaker that satisfies the “rule of three”—sometimes, having three minds is greater than one,” writes Nike of the essential collaboration. “In the case of Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, it was a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1—a model both the Houston rapper and the Japanese designer have tapped for past Jordan Brand link-ups.”

Having two hyped and talented designers behind these sneakers only made people crave them even more.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to missing out on Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration below:

