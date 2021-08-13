SNKRS App Hands Out Major Ls With Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott x Fragment Release

If you missed out on Nike’s SNKRS drop, you’re not alone.
Exclusive kicks drop on the app weekly, with tons of sneakerheads taking major Ls, and this time around, it was for the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 low. This pair is different from previous releases. Scott takes advantage of the often neglected Jordan 1 low model and puts some Cactus Jack flair on them to send the sneaker community into a frenzy. The swoosh is flipped once again, with sail laces paired with an aged sole and military blue for a pop of color.
Scott didn’t tackle this design alone; the head honcho at Fragment Design also had some input, whose logo can be seen embossed on the right sneaker’s heel.
“It’s the rare sneaker that satisfies the “rule of three”—sometimes, having three minds is greater than one,” writes Nike of the essential collaboration. “In the case of Jordan Brand, Travis Scott, and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, it was a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1—a model both the Houston rapper and the Japanese designer have tapped for past Jordan Brand link-ups.”
Having two hyped and talented designers behind these sneakers only made people crave them even more.
Check out how Twitter is reacting to missing out on Travis Scott’s latest Nike collaboration below:
Twitter Reacts To Air Jordan 1 Low Travis Scott x Fragment Release
Sorry SNKRS, i tried. Someone feed my cat. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/J72nfKGOJ6— TMC 🏁 (@MrRedMartian) August 13, 2021
snkrs app cactus jack travis scott fragment jordan 1 low pic.twitter.com/korLAuZg78— D (@das_187) August 13, 2021
How Nike SNKRS got me today for the Travis 1s pic.twitter.com/MQtRfFkBuv— mauri (@notmauri_) August 13, 2021
SNKRS app killing my dreams every morning pic.twitter.com/4RkYJMXR1X— The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) August 13, 2021
SNKRS app be like "how you gonna win when you ain't right within"— feelickss (@doctorloveeee) August 13, 2021
What is everyone’s favorite letter the day of a Nike SNKRS Draw? L pic.twitter.com/iY2evVzqfC— KRush (@Krush59) August 13, 2021
Genuinely thought I was gonna get it🤡 #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/VWn6b9jv6x— memo (@memopzk) August 13, 2021
Another day, another L on the #SNKRS app. pic.twitter.com/2THCBYLBrk— DaLaun Dillard (@DDillardTV) August 13, 2021
@ anybody that hit on snkrs pic.twitter.com/sJ7wYJ4DEz— Jorgey (@JorgeyFilms) August 13, 2021
When will the Ls on the SNKRS app end pic.twitter.com/Aw2FLLs3Cf— Dame (@KILLDemian) August 13, 2021
me getting the notification from snkrs pic.twitter.com/IN58yzgsGE— soup coolers (@msslovergirl) August 13, 2021
Me: Ok, today is a new day. SNKRS WILL BE GOOD TO ME TODAY. Gotta be positive and speak it into existence— Johnfre, MS, LAT, ATC (@_johnfre) August 13, 2021
SNKRS: pic.twitter.com/lXcl13cj80
Welp, just a beautiful set of “L’s” to jump start my day. #SNKRS #TRAVISSCOTT pic.twitter.com/QKqG3WRjSn— Erin Harville (@erinitaaaa) August 13, 2021
The voice inside my head telling myself I just saved $150 after taking an L on the Travis Scott 1s on snkrs app pic.twitter.com/PkAyXenmey— jw (@iam_johnw2) August 13, 2021
Me at 10:10 when I get a “ your entry for the Travis Scott fragment Jordan 1 low was not selected “ nike snkrs app notification pic.twitter.com/a0bmV4I9d3— jw (@iam_johnw2) August 13, 2021
