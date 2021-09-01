News
HomeNewsHealth

CDC Asks 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans Not To Travel Labor Day Weekend

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
World Trade Center lights over Manhattan

Pawel Gaul

CDC Asks 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans Not To Travel Labor Day Weekend

 

The CDC is recommending that unvaccinated people stay home this upcoming holiday weekend. As we all know, Labor Day weekend, just like any other holiday weekend, is when many Americans travel to see family and friends; however we are still at 160K COVID cases a day. It should be no surprise that according to reports, 1 in 5 Americans (51 Million) plan to travel Labor Day weekend and that one of the top hot spots is indeed Florida, according to a survey. Regardless of vaccination status, do remember masks are required on all planes, buses and rail lines. Also, don’t forget your deodorant!

 

The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List
16 photos

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

More From KYSDC
Close