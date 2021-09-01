93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

CDC Asks 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans Not To Travel Labor Day Weekend

The CDC is recommending that unvaccinated people stay home this upcoming holiday weekend. As we all know, Labor Day weekend, just like any other holiday weekend, is when many Americans travel to see family and friends; however we are still at 160K COVID cases a day. It should be no surprise that according to reports, 1 in 5 Americans (51 Million) plan to travel Labor Day weekend and that one of the top hot spots is indeed Florida, according to a survey. Regardless of vaccination status, do remember masks are required on all planes, buses and rail lines. Also, don’t forget your deodorant!

