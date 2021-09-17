Sevyn Streeter Talks ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’ [Out Now], Finding Your Sexy + More!

The last time Sevyn Streeter checked in she gave us ‘Guilty‘, the first single off of the album ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ and now she’s back and this time she has another single ‘Nasty Girl‘ featuring BIA and we get a taste of the entire album – how dope is that, a two for one special! I think it’s safe to say Sevyn Streeter doesn’t miss, okay. ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ has features from A$AP Ferg, Chris Brown and Jeremih just to name a few. Sevyn say’s a lot of the records express how she felt in past relationships. She also speaks about the late great, Aaliyah and how her music has inspired her.

She also had a whole lot to say about how critics were bullying the lawwwd ‘Have Mercy‘ Chloe Bailey for being comfortable in her skin, lets just say Sevyn definitely has your back, girl!

Also, it’s almost cuffin’ season, find out if Sevyn if a special someone is keeping her occupied, peep the full interview below:

Stream ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz‘ out NOW on all streaming platforms!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA