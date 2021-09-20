Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy as the Newlyweds are announcing that they are five months into expecting their first child together!

The ‘Real’ talk show announced the news Monday exclusively with Women’s Health and premiered her baby bump on the latest episode of The Real.

As you may recall, Mai was previously married and has shared her opinions in the past on never wanting to be a mother.

“My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Mai goes on to reveal how she and Jeezy opted to try IVF after deciding to have a family and having a hard time trying to conceive last year. The couple discovered they were pregnant right before their March 2021 wedding, but Jeannie suffered a miscarriage. After the wedding, Jeannie found out she was pregnant yet again.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she tells Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Fans Think JT of The City Girls is Pregnant With Her First Child

Rumors are swirling that JT of the City Girls may be expecting her first child assumingly with her rapper boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.

The rumors started swirling over the weekend as the Miami duo performed their hits in Baltimore at 92Q’s End Of Summer Jam concert. During the performance, JT’s fans started to speculate that there was a ‘baby bump’ in the tight blue jumpsuit.

To add more fuel to the rumors, the ‘Twerkulator’ rapper posted a selfie on her IG story where one follower noticed the rapper appeared to be wearing a morning sickness band on her wrist along with her jewelry.

“@TheGirlJT def pregnant! That’s the morning sickness band I had when I was preggy [insert laughing and facepalm emojis].”

JT has since deleted the photo and has not commented on the rumors. Neither has Lil Uzi Vert or Yung Miami.

