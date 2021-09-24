Drake Celebrates ‘Certified Lover Boy’ In Miami With Celebrity Friends Including The Real Wolf of Wall Street

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is a certified smash as it’s broken all kinds of streaming records since it’s release a few weeks back, and now the King of The North is taking time to pat himself on the back with quite an interesting acquaintance.

Page Six is reporting that recently Drizzy had a special night out with the Wolf of Wall Street himself, Jordan Belfort (not DiCaprio) at Miami’s famous eatery Carbone. Eating some good grub and toasting to success, the new BFF’s have begun to refer to themselves as the “werewolves of Miami” because, well, why not?

“The duo hit it off immediately and ended up celebrating Drake’s No. 1 single “Way 2 Sexy,” as well as his “Certified Lover Boy” album.”

“We hear their tables had already feasted on calamari, branzino, ribeye steak, lobster ravioli, and other pasta dishes before a mutual friend introduced them and they ended up chatting for hours.”

Does this mean Drake will be hitting up Belfort every time he’s in South Beach?

But the party didn’t stop as TMZ is reporting that Drake kept the positive vibes going at a Dave & Busters which he rented out for himself and some of his closest celebrity friends including Future, Yella Beezy and Alexis Skyy. The party went down at the Dolphin Mall in Miami where everything was completely free and more than 1000 women were in attendance.

Just 1000? Drake is losing a step or two.

“Folks who were there told us everything was free, courtesy of Drake, and the rapper played his number one album, “Certified Lover Boy.”

Of course he did.

Drake’s on top of the world right now. Pusha T probably somewhere right now writing bars to bring him down a notch or two. Stay tuned…

