93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

What do gorillas who reside at the zoo in the Boogie Down do when everyone’s looking? Well, apparently they go down.

According to the New York Post, families who took their children to The Bronx Zoo were shocked and surprised when they stumbled upon the gorilla exhibit which featured two gorillas engaging in oral sex as if all was well with the world.

It must’ve been his birthday or something.

While it was a shocking visual to watch at the moment that had parents turning their children away and covering their eyes, they did get a kick out of the moment and burst into laughter at the unexpected intimate moment. These gorillas must be exhibitionists or something.

The man who captured the zoo porn told the NY Post about his experience and how he was able to tape it when it went down.

“I was shocked and had no idea that was a ‘natural’ act,” the videographer, who has opted to remain anonymous, told The Post of the steamy spectacle, which he captured while visiting the iconic NYC zoo with his family.”

“I was in the gorilla exhibit with my 4-year-old daughter and niece,” he said. “My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video. Then this magic happened.”

While it seems like something that apes shouldn’t even know about, apparently gorilla fellatio is a thing and many an ape around the world be getting their jungle of love blessed by their hairy partners. Can’t be mad at that at all.

That being said, don’t be surprised if next year a class trip accidentally learns that gorillas be engaging in threesomes too or something.

Boogie Down: Gorillas At The Bronx Zoo Spotted Engaging In Mouf Work was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: