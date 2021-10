93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After securing a flawless win with his song ‘I Don’t Mind’ – Daylin Lott sat down with Little Bacon Bear to talk. Being his own creative director, producer, and artist at the same time is a lot of work but Daylin Lott proves that it’s worth it

Watch his interview here!

Stream his record ‘I Don’t Mind’

Follow Daylin Lott: https://www.instagram.com/daylinlott/

