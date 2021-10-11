Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Can Officiate Your Wedding

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B Can Officiate Your Wedding

What can’t Cardi B do? No, seriously question because in the latest episode of ‘Cardi Tries’ the Grammy award winning rapper actually married Raven-Symone and her fiancé!

“By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people…so yea,” the mother of two wrote on Saturday. “I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do.”

That’s right, Cardi B can officiate your wedding, legally! During the episode, Cardi B helps the same-sex couple with a celebrity-assisted ‘pop-up wedding.’

Would you let Cardi marry you and the love of your life?

Megan Thee Stallion Shares How Her Boyfriend Uplifts Her

Megan Thee Stallion stopped by the season two premiere of the Facebook Watch series, ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’ and gushed about her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

“That’s a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team,” she said. “He feels like a partner.”

