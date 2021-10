93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Shortly after 5pm, as many as 400 people were stuck on the Metro on the blue line

Heading toward Franconia-Springfield, here’s what we know about the delay and train derailment

https://www.washingtonpost.com/transportation/2021/10/12/metro-train-derailment-blue-line-arlington-cemetery/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: