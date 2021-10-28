Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Harper’s Bazaar Photoshoot Will Leave You Speechless

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is the blueprint! Today, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to reveal photos from her recent photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar and the looks are everything!

First, the actress shared the magazine’s cover, which is set to hit newsstands on November 9th. In this photo, she wore an oversized green dress as she posed in an open field for the magazine’s “The Home Issue.” “Look what @samiranasr and I did,” she captioned the pic. “Ooooh-weee! What a gift to be and to play with your best friend this way. This issue marks her 1 year anniversary as editor in chief and I’m the cover star. To both be here in our lives and to be able to share in creating something like this feels like a dream. And to be seen through the lens of the sexy love bug that is @renellaice! We had the most incredible day with the most glorious team of artists in a dream of a location. I was surrounded by nature and dripping in @balenciaga couture and @tiffanyandco diamonds! Come on!! On newsstands November 9th.”

Then, she shared a few photos and behind-the-scenes videos from the actual shoot, like this stunning shot of the actress wearing a furry pink hat and pink leggings in one pic, and the same furry pink hat and fluffy pink dress in another. She captioned this pic with an excerpt from her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, “I have many a memory of really genuinely thinking that who I am was wrong. Just wrong. And that I had to learn to be somebody else or I was really going to ruin my life. And the biggest epiphany and opening for me was that, no, the best I could do was actually be me.”

Finally, she shared this gorgeous image of herself wearing a purple, Dolce and Gabanna gown as she posed in that same open field. “’Listen, learning to be me has been a really long journey,’ she wrote. ‘I tried being small and feeling things in little ways. It took me a long time to get to know myself, to accept myself, and even on some days to really like and love myself. And then it took me a whole other load of years to have the courage to actually live in the world as that person.’ Thank you @kaitlyn_greenidge_author for the wonderful conversations and this beautifully written piece.”

And while the actress (and all of her characters) is certainly one of our favorite icons, she’s made major strode in the television business, too, helping pave the way for Black stories to continue to be told after they had disappeared from big television networks and moved to smaller ones, like UPN (now the CW). When asked about Girlfriends and her role as Joan Clayton, Tracee told the magazine, “It was such a huge portion of who I was and had become. Especially because Joan wore a lot of Tracee’s clothes. Joan and Tracee’s hairstyles were the same. All my favorite lipsticks were Joan’s favorite lipsticks. My shoes were Joan’s favorite shoes. And although we weren’t the same person in any way, shape, or form, my physical self was really being utilized.”

To see the full photo spread and read Tracee’s full interview, visit Haper’s Bazaar’s website here.

Don’t miss…

Tracee Ellis Ross Adds A Treatment Collection To Her Pattern Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Harper’s Bazaar Photoshoot Will Leave You Speechless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: