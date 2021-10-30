93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the Fugees just got hit with a gut punch. The New Jersey Hip-Hop trio of Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean announced that their planned fall tour has unfortunately been postponed.

In a statement posted on their official IG account, the Fugees relayed that they’ve decided to delay the tour until outside is open, open. So all those 2021 dates announced earlier this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark album The Score will be getting pushed to 2022.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” reads the statement.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, more shows will be added to the tour. The statement continues, “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates!”

The group held a well-received teaser performance on September 23 in New York City at Pier 17. It must be mentioned that their set started hella late, though. But considering its been 15 years since the group hit the road, a few more months shouldn’t be that bad of a wait.

Fu-Gee-Later: The Fugees Reunion Tour Postponed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: