Nenobia Washington AKA The Queen of Brooklyn Cause Of Death Under Investigation

Nenobia Washington, better known to many across social media as “The Queen of Brooklyn,” was found dead in New York over the weekend under circumstances that remained unknown until now. The speculative cause of Washington’s death has been discussed, although an official statement has not been made.

TMZ shared in a report that they spoke exclusively with the father of Washington’s son, David Jackson, who informed the outlet that their son had a conversation with the mother prior to her death. It is being speculated that Washington jumped six stories to her death from a New York building but it hasn’t been reported if this was her home or a business.

Washington first came to fame in 2015 after an interview on the street with HotNewHipHop went viral with Washington blasting ISIS essentially declaring war on the group. A GoFundMe account has been set up in Washington’s name and we’ll share that link below.

Nenobia Washington was 38.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nenobia-washington-bk-tidalwave-going-home-fund

Photo: Facebook

