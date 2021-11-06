Music
Drake Releases Spooky Music Video for “Knife Talk”

The all black-and-white video gives murder mystery vibes with clips from old horror films and cartoons

Still riding on the high of his latest project’s release, Certified Lover Boy, Drake released a murder mystery music video for his record “Knife Talk”, featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

Directed by Pablo Rochat, the video was shot in black and white to mimic the old-school horror flicks from back in the day, and features talking dolls, and zombies. Only thing we’re wondering is, why wasn’t this released on Halloween?

Check out the video below:

 

Written By: Chey Parker

