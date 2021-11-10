Celebrity News
Teyana Taylor Stops Show “I’m About to Retire You Ain’t Finna Sue Me Baby”

Teyana Taylor Performs At The Novo

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The tragedy of last weekends Astroworld Festival incident that left 8 people dead and several injured after there was a crowd surge during rapper Travis Scott’s performance has brought awareness to entertainers quick fast in a hurry. Not only are they now watching the crowd to feed off their energy they are staying woke watching the crowd to make sure there are no injury’s. Actor/comedian Katt Williams pressed the stop button on his comedy show recently in Louisville when a man passed out during his performance, now it’s being reported that Teyana Taylor has done the dame thing recently in Los Angeles when she seen a fan who was slumped against the crowd barrier.

30 year old mother of two, singer/songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, Teyana Taylor, who said that she is retiring, was performing on stage during her farewell tour “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” in Los Angeles when she noticed a fan slumped against the crown barrier. Teyana Taylor mid-set hit the pause button on her show, asked the fan was he okay then called for assistance to get the fan out of there. Teyana Taylor then said:

“I’m about to retire, you ain’t finna sue me, baby,”

More importantly a pregnant pause could save someone’s life, kudos to Teyana Taylor, that was handled with class.

Take a look at the video below.

