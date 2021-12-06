What Parents Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Children ages 5-11 can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine but there has been a lot of hesitation from parents whether to give the vaccine to their child or not.

The Cleveland Clinic has put together a resource for what parents need to know about the COVD-19 vaccine for kids. Overall they want you to know that “COVID-19 vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials designed specifically for children. Because children’s immune systems are different than adults and change as they age, vaccines are being tested and approved for different age groups.”

Children 5-11 years old receive a smaller dose than those that are 12 years and older. “Vaccination has proven to be one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus,” says pediatrician Kimberly Giuliano, MD. “We encourage everyone who is eligible, including children, to get vaccinated.”

Source: clevelandclinic.org

