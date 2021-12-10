Celebrity News
Kyle Kuzma Has Been A Vital Addition To The Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons

The new look Wizards started this season on fire. Gaining respect from competitors and spectators quicker than many expected. They lived at the #1 spot in the east but recently things haven’t been clicking with the team. After a losing streak the team was able to pull in the reigns and get a win against the Detroit Pistons on  Dec 8th. This wasn’t an easy win by any means as both teams were desperate for a win with the Pistons adding another loss to their already 9 game losing streak.

Almost at the half way point of the season, Kyle Kuzma has been a vital addition to the Washington Wizards, coming through in clutch moments to propel the team to a win. The ladies of the Triple W Podcast talk about how his confidence and skills are making a huge impact in DC. Of course we can’t forget about Kyle’s fashion choices which has caught the attention of pretty much everyone.

