93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fans have had plenty to say, both positively and negatively, about the live-streamed “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert put on in Los Angeles by former rivals Drake and Kanye West. Nut there was one moment during the event that has folks buzzing about how badly Ye wants his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in his arms.

When the Donda rapper was at the end of his performance of “Runaway,” Kanye went full “Baby, I’m beggin’, baby, I’m beggin’, beggin’, baby” in what appeared to be a reconciliation plea for Kim to “run back” to him.

“Run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” Ye sang.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Yeezus has publicly spoken about wanting his wife back. During his Drink Champs interview last month, he talked about wanting to keep his marriage and family together.

Now, according to Page Six noted that Kardashian is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, so we might not want to get ahead of ourselves in hopes that Kim and Ye are going to be a thing again. Still, Kardashian attended all of Kany’s Donda release events and even wore a wedding dress to one of them. She also sat with him at Virgil Abloh’s funeral and, according to TMZ, she was in attendance at Thursday’s benefit concert, which means she was there when Ye was on his Keith Sweat steez trying to woo her back to matrimony.

I ain’t trying to be messy here—just saying, anything can happen.

Kanye West Appears To Beg Kim Kardashian To “Run Right Back” To Him During Benefit Concert With Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: