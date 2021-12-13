Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam On 4th Try

The Ultimate Socialite One Step Closer To Her Dream Of Becoming An Attorney

2021 E! People's Choice Awards - Show

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment / Getty

Kim Kardashian hasn’t given up on her dream of becoming a legit lawyer.

In fact, after two years of attempts, she shared some amazing news recently via social media: She’s finally passed the baby bar exam – meaning the iconic socialite is officially one step closer to becoming an attorney. According to TMZ, Kim had failed the exam three times in the past, but had COVID during at least one of her attempts.

The baby bar is the first of two exams required to be taken to become an attorney in the state of California. Kim gave a special thanks to Van Jones, who she credits with pushing her continue on with her goal. She also thanked her late father Robert Kardashian, a lawyer himself, who gained recognition as O.J. Simpson‘s friend and defense attorney during Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.” Kim K wrote in the photo’s caption. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉)”

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate.” She continued. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kim Kardashian Passes Baby Bar Exam On 4th Try  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

