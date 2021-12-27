Allen Iverson Gives N.O.R.E His Flowers, Calls Him His “Hero” While In Miami

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

N.O.R.E.’s been spending the last minute giving his Hip-Hop peers their well-deserved flowers on his Drink Champs podcast, but recently the “Super Thug” rapper was given his bouquet by an NBA legend Allen Iverson.

Yesterday (Dec.26), N.O.R.E. posted a video of himself running into “The Answer” at Miami’s Carbone restaurant, where he was embraced by the NBA’s 2001 Most Valuable Player, who showered him with praise saying, “God almighty, man. I love you, dawg. You the best, man. You one [sic] of the heroes in my life.” Nore returned the sentiment in the caption to the video where he wrote, “I LOVE @theofficialai3 he has no idea how much I love him me and my nephew yalla hondro @yung_reallie we LOVE U A.I. salute yande !!!”

The video comes a few days after Nore posted a video of himself rocking A.I.’s Hall of Fame ring in Miami.

Obviously, the duo has been kicking it in Miami for a minute as Nore’s been posting pics of their time together for a few days now.

Given their budding bromance, you know it’s only a matter of time before A.I. makes his Drink Champs appearance. He’s already interviewed OG NBA players like Metta World Peace, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Lamar Odom, so it’s only right that Iverson is the next in line to make his Drink Champs debut. Fingers crossed it’s sooner than later.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

