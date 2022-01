93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday, Antonio Brown shocked the world again by imploding on the field of play during the 3rd quarter by taking off his jersey and pads and running across the field to exit the stadium as he quit on the Tampa bay Bucs. Without any explanation, AB has decided to drop a new song instead of telling us what exactly ticked him off.

