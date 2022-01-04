Anthony Anderson Admits Tracee Ellis Ross Disliked Him For 10 Years Before ‘black-ish’ Over A Fart Joke

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Professional binge-watchers everywhere are still getting used to the sad reality that ABC’s hit comedy series black-ish will begin airing its final season tonight, and star Anthony Anderson has already began reminiscing on his TV family by sharing a rather interesting fact about his prior relationship with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross — well, more like lack of relationship.

During a recent interview with Parade Magazine, Anderson made a surprising revelation that Ross spent an entire decade at war with the comedic actor after he made an off-color fart joke about her as they hosted the 2005 VIBE Awards. Based on his recollection of events, Tracee was “offended” even though the crowd got a kick out of it. The beef later bled into another acting job the two did together when he guest starred on her 2011 sitcom Reed Between the Lines.

More below on how Anthony Anderson describes the 10-year distaste Tracee Ellis Ross carried for him below, via Parade:

“I remember I did an episode of her show Reed Between the Lines [in 2011] and all of my scenes were with Tracee. And when it came time for my close-up, she would leave the stage like, “The stage is Anthony’s!” I thought Tracee was just showing me the utmost respect as an actor. I was like “Oh, my God, I’ve never been treated like this before! I was a guest star on her show, and she was just giving me her set!” Well, looking back on it, she didn’t want to be around me!”

He went on to add that her feelings didn’t change about him until halfway through Season 1 of black-ish in 2015, and they’ve since learned to laugh about their past transgressions. “There’s nothing that I would not do for Tracee,” Anderson told Parade, also adding, “We work the same, we learn the same, we are there for one another, and we have the ability to work with such fearlessness when we’re together, because we know that we will never allow the other to fall.”

For the sake of good television and Black Hollywood in general, we’re glad these two were able to bury the hatchet. You can catch the final season of black-ish, which includes a special guest appearance from Michelle Obama, Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

