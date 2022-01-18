93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Starting Jan. 18, Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government, in the Biden Administration’s ongoing effort to curb the latest, record-breaking coronavirus surge.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Near the end of 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it would be buying 500 million at-home tests to give to every US household for free according to senior administration official who spoke to reporters during a press call. More than 420 million tests are already in contract, as administration officials work to “finalize the contracting of the last 80 million.”

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the highly contagious omicron variant and increased demand for on hand test.

Where can you find the tests?

Starting Jan. 18, people can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) order form here: https://special.usps.com/testkits.

The Biden Administration says it will also launch a free “call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders” and will “work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests,” according to a White House written statement.

MORE COVID-19 UPDATES HERE

READ MORE:

You Can Order Free COVID-19 Test From The Government was originally published on praisedc.com