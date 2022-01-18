News
HomeNewsGood News

You Can Order Free COVID-19 Test From The Government

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Making a swab test

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

Starting Jan. 18, Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government, in the Biden Administration’s ongoing effort to curb the latest, record-breaking coronavirus surge.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Near the end of 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it would be buying 500 million at-home tests to give to every US household for free according to senior administration official who spoke to reporters during a press call. More than 420 million tests are already in contract, as administration officials work to “finalize the contracting of the last 80 million.”

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the highly contagious omicron variant and increased demand for on hand test.

Lateral Flow Tests

Source: Emma Farrer / Getty

Where can you find the tests?

Starting Jan. 18, people can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) order form here:  https://special.usps.com/testkits.

The Biden Administration says it will also launch a free “call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders” and will “work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests,” according to a White House written statement.

MORE COVID-19 UPDATES HERE

READ MORE:

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Continue reading Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3107697" align="alignleft" width="787"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili via Instagram[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

You Can Order Free COVID-19 Test From The Government  was originally published on praisedc.com

More From KYSDC
Close