Starting Jan. 18, Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government, in the Biden Administration’s ongoing effort to curb the latest, record-breaking coronavirus surge.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Near the end of 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration announced it would be buying 500 million at-home tests to give to every US household for free according to senior administration official who spoke to reporters during a press call. More than 420 million tests are already in contract, as administration officials work to “finalize the contracting of the last 80 million.”
At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the highly contagious omicron variant and increased demand for on hand test.
Where can you find the tests?
Starting Jan. 18, people can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) order form here: https://special.usps.com/testkits.
The Biden Administration says it will also launch a free “call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders” and will “work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests,” according to a White House written statement.
READ MORE:
- Don’t Forget To Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Test
- You Can Order Free COVID-19 Test From The Government
- LA Reports Its First case of “FluRona”, The Flu & COVID Simultaneously
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Printed Pattern People
1 of 10
2. Noel. B
Source:viaInstagram 2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh
3 of 10
4. Samaria Leah4 of 10
5. Wrapped by Nellz
5 of 10
6. House Of Nambili
6 of 10
7. CR CLOTHING Co.
7 of 10
8. Aloha Glamour
8 of 10
9. CAAB Customs
9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise
10 of 10
You Can Order Free COVID-19 Test From The Government was originally published on praisedc.com