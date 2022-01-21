The DMV
Maryland Man Dies Inside Home With More Than 100 Snakes

Brightly coloured parrot snake

Source: suebg1 photography / Getty

A Maryland man was found dead inside of his Charles County home by first responders Wednesday. Authorities found more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes there.

According to Maryland State Police, officers conducted a wellness check around 6 p.m. at the home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret.

A neighbor told police they checked on the 49-year-old man after not seeing him for more than a day and found him lying on the floor unconscious.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. There were no signs of foul play.

As far as the snakes, they were found in various tanks situated on racks. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the snakes with help from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.

