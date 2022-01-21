There’s Still A Chance: Idris Elba Is “Part of The Conversation” James Bond Producer Reveals

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t shut the door on Idris Elba taking on the mantle of 007 just yet.

Spotted on GameSpot, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the future of the James Bond franchise and the search for the next martini sipping MI6 agent. It’s no secret, after five very solid outings as the titular character created by Ian Fleming, Daniel Craig bowed out in the final film No Time To Die that took forever to hit theaters thanks to COVID-19.

With Craig’s departure from the film franchise looming, the speculation of who will be the next James Bond kicked into high gear, with many names being thrown out there like Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba. Even Spider-Man aka, Tom Holland, made his pitch to throw on a tuxedo and take on the role of Bond before settling to become Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film based on the insanely popular PlayStation video game franchise.

But it was Elba’s name who has picked up the most steam, mainly among Black Twitter who want to see the historically white character finally get some melanin. Elba responded to the cries by saying he’s flattered, but he basically has his “Bond-like” character in Luther, and understandably so, it’s a great character that deserves our attention.

Even though Elba seemingly has moved on, Broccoli has hinted there is a chance we can finally see a Black James Bond. “We know Idris, I’m friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” Broccoli told The Deadline Podcast when asked if they reached out to the actor. “You know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run, and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not going to think about, or talk about, anybody else, actors to play the role, or storylines, or anything really. We just want to live in the moment, present,” she continued.

While there seems to be some hope that we will get to see a Black James Bond in our lifetime, we won’t hold our breath when it comes to Elba taking on the role. Honestly, we feel The Harder They Fall star has the cache to lead a brand new spy film franchise. Elba already has a romantic spy thriller coming to Apple TV, so we have to wait and see what that will look like.

